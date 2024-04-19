The Great North Air Ambulance was launched to airlift an injured casualty from Glen Maye.
In a statement, the Air Ambulance service said the patient was transferred to a major trauma unit in England.
The call-out came at around 9.25am today (Friday).
A spokesperson for the Air Ambulance Service said: ‘At 9.25am, we were called out to after being made aware of reports of someone injuring themselves near Glen Maye.
‘Our team arrived within half an hour, and quickly tended to the patient.
‘Before making the trip back to base, pilot Phil quickly stopped to refuel the craft before landing in Langwathby 1.08pm.
In 2022 the GNAAS entered into an agreement with Manx Care to develop a service to transfer serious injured or unwell patients by helicopter from the island to the UK for emergency medical treatment.