Injury bouncer caused me was excessive, says Gary
Offender Gary Smith has shared with the Examiner this picture of the head injury which resulted from a bouncer pushing him away and causing him to hit the pavement.
The 50-year-old was said to have become hostile, swearing and shouting as he continuously tried to enter the pub, before squaring up to one security man who pushed him back in what was described as a pre-emptive push and ‘reasonable force’.
The wound required 15 staples to close it, and has left a permanent scar.
Mr Smith explained why he wanted the photo of his injury publicised.
‘At the end of the day I’ve had to pay money out for that [with the fine], I can understand my being drunk, but what they did to me there, I don’t think it’s acceptable,’ he said. ]
He felt that he should have been restrained by the bouncer instead.
‘But I just don’t agree with it, to push somebody away that’s had a bit of drink in them, and split their head wide open,’ Mr Smith said.
As the impact came from hitting the back of his head on the concrete pavement, he pointed out: ‘I could quite easily have died there.’ Mr Smith added: ‘I’ve got a big scar on the back of my head now, and there’s nothing I can do about it.
‘I have to walk around like this now, and I’m bald as it is, so it’s not as if I can grow my hair to go over it.
‘It doesn’t look good, it’s embarrassing.’