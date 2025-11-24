A R plate driver who was speeding and not displaying his plates has had his licence revoked.
Twenty-one-year-old Cameron Michael Cooper was also fined £400, after appearing before magistrates on November 20.
Prosecuting advocate Sara Jayne Dodge told the court that police were performing speed checks at Vicarage Road in Douglas on September 21, at 9.30am.
Cooper, of Goldie Terrace, Douglas, approached in a silver Ford Transit van and was recorded driving at 47mph in the 30mph speed limit zone.
He was stopped and told officers: ‘I’m working and I’m in a rush.’
Checks confirmed his R plate period was not due to end until July 2026, but he was not displaying the plates.
When quizzed about it, he answered: ‘This is a work van and I didn’t have any.’
The court heard that Cooper already had five points on his licence.
He was represented by duty advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who asked for credit to be given for the defendants guilty pleas, and the fact that he had rectified matters promptly.
Ms Shimmin said that Cooper was rushing and had jumped in a work van, but said he hadn’t noticed it had no R plates.
The advocate said that he had rectified the issue immediately, as the plates had been dropped off, and police had then allowed him to go on his way.
Ms Shimmin asked the court to consider a conditional discharge, saying it had been a simple mistake.
She went on to ask magistrates to revoke the licence, rather than impose a ban, saying that Cooper drove for a living, and also assisted in driving bouncy castles to events.
Magistrates fined him £200 for speeding and £200 for failing to display the R plates.
He was issued with four points, which took him above the six point limit for R plate drivers.