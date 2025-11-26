The Proclaimers are set to perform at the Villa Marina on June 21 next year.
Part of a newly announced UK tour accompanying their forthcoming 13th studio album, the Isle of Man date marks one of the first major shows confirmed by brothers Craig and Charlie Reid following the end of their 14-month Dentures Out world tour in August 2023.
The duo will perform classic songs including I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), Sunshine on Leith and Letter from America, alongside new material from the upcoming release.
Known for their blend of pop, folk and punk influences, The Proclaimers have maintained a prominent live following over more than three decades.
Tickets for the Douglas show go on sale on Friday (November 28) at 10am via https://www.villagaiety.com/