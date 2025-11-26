Rushen Silver Band has released its full festive schedule for 2025, featuring more than 15 performances across the south of the Isle of Man throughout late November and December.
The programme includes concerts, community events, charity fundraising, and collaborations with local organisations, continuing a long-standing tradition of brass band music during the Christmas season.
The celebrations begin with a weekend of concerts at the Erin Arts Centre.
Ballafesson Brass, the band’s development ensemble, will open the programme with a free performance on Friday, November 28 at 7.30pm.
The main Rushen Silver Band follows on Saturday, November 29 with two concerts at 3pm and 7.30pm. While the evening event is close to selling out, tickets remain available for the afternoon performance.
The programme will feature popular seasonal music, including ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ and ‘Merry Christmas Everybody,’ alongside traditional carols.
Cleveland Medal winner Ruth Tickle will also perform both solo pieces and works accompanied by the band. Tickets are priced at £12 and available via the Erin Arts Centre (https://www.erinartscentre.com/).
Following the success of last year’s sell-out Christmas Carol Train, the band will repeat the event on Saturday, December 6.
The journey on the Isle of Man Steam Railway will depart Port Erin at 12.30pm, stopping at Port St Mary, Colby, and Castletown, where passengers will join the band for outdoor carol singing.
The trip concludes with refreshments in Port Erin accompanied by further music.
Tickets for this are £15 (£5 for children) and are available from Graeme Easton on [email protected], or on 435056.
Throughout December, the band will continue its tradition of performing around the streets of Port Erin and Port St Mary.
These appearances form a key part of the organisation’s annual fundraising efforts. If weather conditions are favourable, the band aims to raise up to two-thirds of its annual running costs, estimated at around £7,000.
Volunteers are being sought to assist with collection duties during both daytime village routes and evening visits to local housing estates.
In addition to its own events, Rushen Silver Band will support a range of community groups, including Port St Mary and Port Erin Commissioners, Port Erin Traders, St Columba’s Church, Port St Mary Women’s Institute, Ballasalla School, and the Port St Mary RNLI.
The Friends of Rushen Silver Band will also host a coffee morning on December 13 at St Catherine’s Church Hall from 10am, featuring refreshments and live music.
The band will conclude its Christmas schedule with a performance for residents and families at Southlands Residential Home at 11am on Christmas morning.
Band chairman, Chris Weldon, commented: ‘Christmas is a chance for the band to help all members of our community celebrate.
‘While a lot of people come and see us perform throughout the year, many more only hear us on the streets, and we get lots of feedback saying Christmas starts when people have heard the band out and about.’
For more details of any of these events, you can visit https://www.rushensilverband.org.im/, or see the group’s Facebook page.