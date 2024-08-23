An inquest has heard 21-year-old Nesta Haselden died of head injuries following a crash in Peel earlier this month.
On Friday the inquest into the Peel man’s death was opened and adjourned with police investigations ‘ongoing’.
Mr Haselden died on August 7 following a collision involving two vehicles and one motorbike, which happened close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) on Douglas Road in Peel at around 4.18pm.
At the inquest, attended by family members, he was described by Deputy Coroner Rebecca Cubbon as a private banker and youth worker.
She said: ‘As there is an ongoing investigation it is necessary to open and adjourn the inquest.’
The postmortem found Mr Haselden had died of ‘head injuries consistent with a road traffic collision’. The full inquest will be held at a later date and
Ms Cubbon concluded by saying: ‘I express my condolences to Mr Haselden’s family.’
Following the tragic collision, Peel residents set up a ‘GoFundMe’ page to raise money for Mr Haselden’s family, hoping to raise £5,000 to help with funeral costs and travel costs for family members. More than £11,000 has been raised so far.
Following a flood of tributes and support, Mr Haselden’s brother Kingston Haselden, Nesta’s brother, made a statement on behalf of his parents a week after the tragic death.
It read: ‘We as a family want to take this time to say we are so grateful and thank you to everyone who has sent flowers, cards, kind words or donated to the fundraiser.
‘We have felt the love. We are broken, we are numb, our boy has gone and we don't know what we are going to do.
‘But we have had to say something after seeing the love and support for Nesta.
‘He touched so many lives and in return we have seen so much support. We have felt the love.
‘Hopefully those people who spent even a minute with him will forever remember our boy.’
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed shortly after that two male drivers who were arrested in the wake of the incident have since been bailed pending further enquiries.