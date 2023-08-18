The inquest into the death of a pilot killed when a light aircraft crashed into Bradda Head last month is to be opened on Thursday (August 24).
The pilot was the only one aboard the privately-owned Cessna aircraft when it crashed into the cliff face at Bradda Head, Port Erin, at around 1pm on Monday, July 17.
It sparked a major search and rescue operation involving the Peel and Port St Mary lifeboats and the Coastguard rescue helicopter from Caernarfon as well as police, fire and ambulance personnel.
The investigation and recovery work, which also involved the harbours division diving team, coastguard and civil defence volunteers, the Civil Aviation Authority and officers from the Air Accident Investigation Branch, took place over four days during which the air and sea space around Bradda Head remained closed to the public.
Police said the recovery operation had been extremely challenging for everyone involved, given the location of the crash site.