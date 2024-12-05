The body of a man whose disappearance sparked a major police appeal was recovered from the inner harbour in Douglas.
An inquest into the death of 46-year-old Lee Scott was opened and adjourned on Thursday.
The fisherman, who lived in Fairfield Terrace, was reported missing after last being seen on November 8, the inquest heard. His body was sadly discovered five days later on November 13.
Divers involved in the search found Mr Scott lying on the seabed in deep water within the harbour following an extensive search by specialist teams.
He was last seen on CCTV entering the harbour area of Douglas before he disappeared.
Following a postmortem, the medical cause of death has been determined as ‘drowning’.
But Coroner James Brooks said the circumstances around Mr Scott’s death were still being investigated and he would need to adjourn the inquest until a date to be fixed.
He said: ‘His body can now be released to the family and I offer them my sincere condolences.’