The inquest has opened into the death of an Isle of Man prisoner who was jailed three years ago for sexual offences.
John Edward Corran, 77, was handed an 11-year prison sentence in April 2021 after he attempted to rape two girls and committed a number of indecent assaults. The victims were girls aged between six and 12 at the time of the offences.
The inquest into Corran’s death was opened and adjourned on Friday. He died at Noble’s Hospital on November 12 after becoming poorly while serving his sentence.
In opening the inquest, Coroner James Brooks said: ‘Investigations are still ongoing and it is necessary to adjourn the inquest until all the evidence has been gathered.’
The short hearing heard that Corran died as a result of a gastrointestinal haemorrhage as a result of issues with acid reflux.
No date has yet been set for the resumed inquest and Corran’s body can now be released to his family.