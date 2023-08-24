An inquest today opened into the death of a pilot killed when a light aircraft crashed into the cliffside at Bradda Head, Port Erin, last month.
Financial adviser Karl Bettoney, aged 64, of Laxey, was the only one on board the Cessna aircraft when it crashed on July 17.
Coroner of inquests James Brooks said investigations are continuing and a full inquest would be heard in due course once all evidence has been gathered.
The inquest heard that Mr Bettoney’s remains were identified through DNA profiling.
A post mortem examination confirmed he had suffered multiple injuries due to or as a consequence of ‘blast and impact trauma’.
The Coroner passed on his condolences to Mr Bettoney’s family, telling them this must have been a ‘most shocking loss and very difficult time’ for them.