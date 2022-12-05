Coroner of Inquests Jayne Hughes this afternoon opened and adjourned the inquest into the death of Craig Jack Anderson.
Mr Anderson was a prisoner at the Isle of Prison at the time of his death.
The road surfacing assistant died on Friday November 25 and was 28 years old.
A statement from the island’s police said there was no evidence of suspicious circumstances or the involvement of a third party in Mr Anderson’s death.
Mrs Hughes adjourned the inquest to a date yet to be determined. When it does resume, the inquest will be heard by a jury, as is typical for any death of a person in custody.
Addressing Mr Anderson’s mother, who was in court, Mrs Hughes said: ‘I do understand how difficult it has been for you and will be in the coming weeks and months.’
She also extended her condolences to his wider friends and family.