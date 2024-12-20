They have spent years breathing new life into the building and their venture welcomed its first customers on Friday.
The large space on building’s ground floor - an area which once played host to dozens of revellers as they danced the night away - is now occupied by a coffee bar with an extensive seating area.
And although the Paramount’s days as a popular nightspot are long behind it, a trace of its former guise remains in the shape of a DJ booth located in the far corner.
Past the coffee bar and kitchen area lies a series of steps leading up to a raised platform where Lydia plies her trade as a barber.
The venue also contains several items of memorabilia from the Isle of Man TT, design touches no doubt inspired by its part-owner.
Speaking about the new venture, Mr Quayle said: ‘It’s been mine and my wife’s dream really.
‘We used to walk the dog along Douglas Promenade outside the building, and I also used to work here for four years - this is actually where I met Lydia!
‘It’s been a long and difficult process since we bought the building, but it’s great to see it open now.
‘We didn’t get any contractors in and we’ve done it all ourselves, so I’ve had to get my hands dirty.’
The once-popular nightclub on Queen’s Promenade was bought by the Sefton Group in 2008.
It closed permanently in 2011 after briefly operating again as The Crescent - the name by which it was known before it was revamped and became Paramount in the early 90s.
Before it was known as Paramount City, it had been called Little Caesar’s Nightclub, and as the Crescent before that, dating back to the 1940s.