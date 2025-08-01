‘It sort of started in the aftermath of Covid really, when I was in a bit of a lull in my life, like most people were, where you sort of reconsider what you want to do.’
That’s how Josh Moore sums up the beginnings of Renegade: Cuts & Clobber, the Douglas-based shop that’s celebrating four years in business this summer.
In May 2021, he set up a pop-up at a car boot sale.
By July, the first Renegade store had opened its doors in Tower House on Castle Street, a small but spirited space where Josh and his small team experimented with barbering and vintage fashion.
Fast forward to 2025, and Renegade has grown into a brighter, more spacious unit on Bucks Road, where it’s now run by a close-knit team of him and his mum, Diane.
The shop’s mission hasn’t changed, it’s still all about individuality, creativity, and cutting through the ordinary.
‘In May of 2024, we opened up this place, and it's been great,’ Josh says.
‘A bigger space has given us time to breathe and again, to continue to do our pop-up events and get to meet lovely people all the time… I just love it.’
So what exactly is Renegade?
‘Renegade primarily is a vintage clothing store,’ Josh explains.
‘Everything’s hand-picked from the UK, Europe and the US, with pieces ranging from the ‘60s to the early noughties. You're not going to see it in your average shop on the high street.’
Alongside the racks of denim jackets, bold shirts and classic sportswear sits some barber’s chairs, another key part of the business.
From fades to scissor cuts, the barber side is about ‘styling the whole look.’
‘We want to make sure that when you come into store, you're leaving feeling your absolute best.’
One corner of the store features an old-school TV playing vintage footage, including some TT Races from years gone by.
During this year’s TT, a few visiting bikers walked in and were briefly fooled.
‘Some bikers thought it was live TT coverage, it was actually a grainy VHS from the ‘90s. Not quite, mate.’
Running an independent business in the Isle of Man hasn’t been without challenges, particularly given the pressures facing small traders.
‘It’s definitely not easy. A lot of other small businesses have closed down, unfortunately, which is a real shame,’ Josh says.
‘I think for us, it's all about being consistent, whether that’s staying active on social media, doing pop-up events, or just keeping everything fresh in store.
‘Making it exciting so people want to come back.’
That said, he believes more can be done to support businesses like his.
‘We need more support from government, MHKs, a bit more communication and involvement would go a long way.’
For Josh, a Gef 30 Under 30 winner, Renegade is about more than just clothes and cuts, it’s about culture and community.
‘We're all about individuality here. That's what being a renegade is. It's about doing your own thing and forgetting what everyone else is doing.’
And while four years is a milestone, he insists this is just the beginning.
‘We’ve got a website coming out very soon,’ he says.
‘We’re going to be doing a lot more Depop sort of stuff as well, reaching more of a wider market.
‘We’ve got loads of things in the pipeline, some that we can say, some that we can’t!’ He grins.
‘I say this every year, but it still feels like we’re just getting started.’