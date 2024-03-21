The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s fast craft Manannan has been revamped ahead of the return of the vessel’s Liverpool sailings.
The refurbishment includes a brand new children’s play area, upgraded pet kennels, a larger retail area and an enhanced crew area.
Passengers choosing to sit in the popular forward cabin on sailings to and from Liverpool will soon be able to relax in newly upholstered seating.
The forward lounge has also received new floor and wall coverings as part of the facelift.
The fast-craft also has been fitted with a new children’s play area, complete with purpose designed Tigerplay soft play equipment and seating for adult supervisors.
For those travelling with pets, the new-look Manannan has been fitted with much larger ‘and more comfortable’ kennels.
Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Managing Director Brian Thomson said: ‘Our crew and staff are proud to provide the highest level of service in the British Isles and our vessels are the envy of the Irish sea.’
‘We’re pleased to compete our renovations and invest in giving Manannan a modern and fresh overhaul to provide out passengers and crew with a higher quality and comfortable experience on board.
‘We are looking forward to welcoming passengers on board for our first sailings to Liverpool for the summer season.’
The upgrade is the second and final phase of a refurbishment on the Manannan, following a refit of the bar, Premium and Executive lounges, and other passenger areas of the vessel in 2023.
The Steam Packet has also confirmed that the Manannan’s sailings to Liverpool will start from Friday, March 22.