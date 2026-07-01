An abandoned property is going under the hammer on the instructions of the Coroner.
A number of open house viewings have been organised by estate agents DeanWood who are handling the sale on behalf of the Coroner.
The auction takes place at 12.30pm on Wednesday July 12, with the two-bedroom end of terrace house open for viewing from 11.30am on that day.
Matthew Draper, residential sales negotiator for DeanWood, said there was a potential for a would-be buyer to pick up a bargain.
He said: ‘It’s a cracking little house that would suit a first-time buyer.
‘It has a decent living space downstairs, two bedrooms and a large attic room that could be used as an office.
‘The location is good, in a decent area, with both primary and secondary schools just down the road and it’s a short walking distance to the shops.’
The house, however, does need some work carried out - particularly to the kitchen, and also the small bathroom which is in clear need of modernisation.
Mr Draper said there was no reserve price on the property and the sale would be seen as a success if it achieved a six-figure sum. He predicted it would sell for between £120,000 and £130,000.
The house, which is located just off Hillberry Road, is being sold on the instruction of the Coroner of Middle Kelly Anne Sloan and follows repossession proceedings.
A notice on the window, dated May 8, states that believing the property to be abandoned, the Coroner had taken possession and delivered it up to Barclays Bank.
The notice adds: ‘Any person entering of attempting to enter the property will be liable to be brought before the high court and dealt with for contempt.
‘Dependant on the circumstances, this may render them liable to a sentence of imprisonment.’
The property was built by McArds in the late 1970s as a first-time buyer’s home.
The £50,000 debt attached to it comprises both mortgage and rates arrears.
Ahead of the auction on July 15, there will be two more open house viewings on Saturday July 4 and Wednesday July 8, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on both days. Another open house date may be scheduled.
Mr Draper said five or six potential buyers had attended the first open house last Friday and there had been further interest during the second viewing date on Wednesday this week.
The successful bidder at the auction will need to pay the Coroner a deposit of £10,000 immediately in part payment of the house purchase.
They will also need to provide sufficient and acceptable proof of identity, residential address, source of funds and source of wealth.
Failure to comply with this condition could see the property put up for re-sale.
The purchaser will need to be pay the balance of the purchase price by August 12 or earlier.