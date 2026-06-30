Media Isle of Man is investigating two reported incidents in which bundles of the Isle of Man Courier were found in public bins instead of being delivered.
Last week, environmental charity Beach Buddies shared photographs on social media after discovering four bundles - containing more than 500 copies of the Isle of Man’s only free weekly newspaper - in one of its bins located at Blue Point.
Media Isle of Man, which publishes the Courier, says it is investigating both incidents.
A spokesperson for Media Isle of Man said: 'We are aware of recent reports concerning copies of the Isle of Man Courier being disposed of incorrectly and are investigating these incidents.
'We take these reports seriously and are working with our distributors to establish exactly what happened’
'Each week, around 20,000 free copies of the Courier are delivered to homes, Spar stores, EVF petrol stations and public collection points across the Isle of Man.
'We will continue to work with our distribution network to ensure our readers receive the newspaper as expected.'