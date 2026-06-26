Kirk Onchan Post Office is set to cease trading in August, the village’s current postmaster has confirmed.
Hassan Patel and his wife Hafswa, who took over the premises on the village’s Main Road in 2014, posted on social media on Friday evening: ‘After 12 years serving our community, our final day of trading will be August 3.
‘Following six months' notice that all government services would be removed, the new contract offered to us was effectively reduced to providing parcel and stamp services only.
‘After careful consideration, I decided not to sign the new agreement, as it was no longer a viable business.’
In May, Post Office bosses revealed they were inviting expressions of interest from suitable businesses in Foxdale, Jurby and central Onchan to host postal services from their premises.
At the time chairman of IoMPO Stu Peters MHK said: ‘I would like to place on record our sincere thanks to the outgoing retailers who have acted as Sub Postmasters providing Post Office services to customers in their communities.’
Mr and Mrs Patel added: ‘It has been a privilege to serve the people of Onchan and the wider Isle of Man.
‘We are proud to have remained open throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns and to have built so many friendships along the way.
‘Who would have thought that walking in to buy a stamp would one day lead to owning a Sub-Post Office!
‘We would like to thank our former counter clerks, Karan Forgie and Pauline Richardson, for their hard work and dedication over the years.
‘We would also like to thank Tracey Jodrel and Martin Quine for giving us the opportunity to run Onchan Post Office.
‘While times have changed, we leave with many happy memories and would like to thank all our customers for their support, loyalty and friendship over the past 12 years.’