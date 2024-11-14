The former Liverpool Arms pub is now officially available to rent.
It comes after an extensive renovation project at the beloved building was completed.
Closed in 2017, the Liverpool Arms had fallen into disrepair over the years, lying empty and boarded up.
In a statement last month, Stewart Clague Services (SCS) confirmed it had bought the building and revealed plans to restore it to modern standards while preserving its historical features.
The building’s ground floor is now ready for new commercial tenants with several options on the table including reopening the site as a pub, restaurant, cafe, or even a shop.
Meanwhile, the upstairs has been transformed into a two-bedroom apartment with a kitchen, open-plan lounge, dining area, and off-street parking around the back.
‘All its original features have been saved’, an SCS spokesperson said, ‘including the ornate architectural mouldings and the former stables at the rear.
‘The entire building has been gutted internally and brought up to modern day standards removing all signs a wet and dry rot from a building which had been closed off to the outside world for eight years.’
The residential space on the first floor has been fully modernised with upgraded plumbing, electrical and heating systems.
SCS said the restoration project was able to progress quickly thanks to its close partnership with Heron and Brearley, allowing renovations to begin even as complex conveyancing was being undertaken.
Originally established in 1850, Heron and Brearley initially intended to sell the property with an agreement that the site could not be turned into a pub again.
However, objections from the local council meant the site could be developed for potential hospitality use.