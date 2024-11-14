The former Liverpool Arms pub is now officially available to rent.

It comes after an extensive renovation project at the beloved building was completed.

Located along the A2 coastal road between Onchan and Laxey, the historic pub has been given a new lease of life, with both its commercial and residential spaces now available for occupancy.

Closed in 2017, the Liverpool Arms had fallen into disrepair over the years, lying empty and boarded up.

In a statement last month, Stewart Clague Services (SCS) confirmed it had bought the building and revealed plans to restore it to modern standards while preserving its historical features.

The building’s ground floor is now ready for new commercial tenants with several options on the table including reopening the site as a pub, restaurant, cafe, or even a shop.

Meanwhile, the upstairs has been transformed into a two-bedroom apartment with a kitchen, open-plan lounge, dining area, and off-street parking around the back.

The former Liverpool Arms pub in Baldrine
The former Liverpool Arms pub in Baldrine (Media Isle of Man )
The first floor of the former Liverpool Arms pub
The first floor of the former Liverpool Arms pub (Cowley Groves)

‘All its original features have been saved’, an SCS spokesperson said, ‘including the ornate architectural mouldings and the former stables at the rear.

‘The entire building has been gutted internally and brought up to modern day standards removing all signs a wet and dry rot from a building which had been closed off to the outside world for eight years.’

The residential space on the first floor has been fully modernised with upgraded plumbing, electrical and heating systems.

Both the ground floor and first floor are now listed on Cowley Groves website.

SCS said the restoration project was able to progress quickly thanks to its close partnership with Heron and Brearley, allowing renovations to begin even as complex conveyancing was being undertaken.

Originally established in 1850, Heron and Brearley initially intended to sell the property with an agreement that the site could not be turned into a pub again.

However, objections from the local council meant the site could be developed for potential hospitality use.

The former Liverpool Arms pub
The former Liverpool Arms pub (Cowley Groves)

The back of the former Liverpool Arms pub
The back of the former Liverpool Arms pub (Cowley Groves)
The ground floor of the former Liverpool Arms pub
The ground floor of the former Liverpool Arms pub (Cowley Groves)
The kitchen in the first floor of the former Liverpool Arms pub
The kitchen in the first floor of the former Liverpool Arms pub (Cowley Groves)
The first floor of the former Liverpool Arms pub
The first floor of the former Liverpool Arms pub (Cowley Groves)
The bathroom in the first floor of the former Liverpool Arms pub
The bathroom in the first floor of the former Liverpool Arms pub (Cowley Groves)