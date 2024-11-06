A property repossessed by the Coroner over unpaid rates has been sold at auction.
The semi-detached three-bed house on Woodlands View, Anagh Coar, went under the hammer on the instructions of the Coroner.
More than 30 people attended the auction on site on Wednesday this week.
Auctioneer David Dean of estate agents DeanWood invited an opening bid of £150,000. After a flurry of offers, the property was finally sold for £271,000.
The house is thought to have been built in the late 1980s and has been empty for several years.
With its stained ceilings and walls, tired carpets and kitchen cabinets, splintered bedroom door and broken garage door, it is clear that the house will need some work - and money - to turn it back into a home.
Execution was granted in the civil court in October 21 in favour of Douglas Council against the former owners in the sum of just £1,833. One of the two owners had died and the execution was against their estate.
The property was arrested in June the following year by the Coroner of Middle Kelly Sloane.
Before the auction began, advocate Andrew Bridson told those gathered for the event that the Coroner accepted no responsibility for any outstanding rates.
He said in this case the amount owed was relatively small and there should be a surplus at completion which would be applied to any rates outstanding after fees paid.