St John’s Ambulance Isle of Man has acquired a new vehicle to help the organisation meet the growing demand for its services.
The volunteer-led charity helps to assist emergency services by delivering life-saving care while supporting vulnerable individuals across the island
While St John’s Ambulance has diligently carried out its duties with the use of two ambulance’s and one four-by-four ambulance, a recent rise in number of requests for help has led the organisation to buying a fourth fully functioning vehicle.
John Gill, the current night commander of St John’s Ambulance Isle of Man, said the new addition to the charity’s fleet was much needed.
‘Because of the increasing demand for help from members of the public for big events such as the TT, Manx Grand Prix, Southern Show and Royal Show, we found that we needed to increase our fleet,’ he said.
The new ambulance cost around £143,000, a figure which is expected to rise to around £200,000 when all the equipment required to kit-out the vehicle is factored in.
Built in Germany, it was first ordered in 2023 but has only just been received by the charity due to a number of delays.
However, the new ambulance was finally shipped to the island on the Manxman last week.
‘The delays were not down to the manufacturers, as the factory it was made in is very modern and the company - “WAS Vehicles” - is one of the world's largest builders of emergency vehicles,’ John added.
‘They do the full range from ambulances, police cars and response cars, and supply the likes of Africa, the Middle East and far east Europe.
‘They've become quite prolific in supplying charities like us.’
The new ambulance is equipped to the same standard as Isle of Man emergency service vehicles.
It includes a stretcher with a battery-powered lift mechanism which, at the press of a button, automatically extends from the back of the vehicle and lowers gently to the ground.
The ambulance also features a specially designed ‘sky and clouds’ ceiling, intended to provide a sense of calm and tranquillity for patients receiving treatment.
The new vehicle was recently on display at the Royal Agricultural Show in Patrick, giving the charity an opportunity to receive donations and allow the public to view the new design and features first-hand.
It is not yet known when the ambulance will become fully operational, but John said he hopes it will be in the near future.
He said: ‘It was technically operational at the Royal Show, but we are hoping it will be out covering our duties at points around the Manx Grand Prix course next week.’
John added: ‘Our fundraising started with a very generous donation from a certain family that have supported us well over the last 10 years.
‘Of course, we would also like to thank those who have helped to design it, and the manufacturers who paid great attention to all of our needs.’