A Douglas pub has unveiled a fresh new look as it reopens its doors today (Thursday, March 27) following a short but stylish refurbishment.
The Cat with No Tail, operated by Okell’s Inns, has undergone a revamp that brings a modern yet welcoming feel to the pub.
While the bar side remained open throughout the works to continue serving regulars, the main dining area has been transformed with ‘calming green tones, natural textures, and a refreshed layout’, making it the perfect setting for relaxed lunches, family meals, and casual evening dining.
Alongside the updated decor, the pub has introduced a refreshed menu that keeps all the community’s favourites while adding an array of new dishes to tempt both returning and first-time visitors.
To celebrate the reopening, a range of weekday offers has been introduced, giving locals even more reasons to drop by.
Families can take advantage of the Kids Club every Monday and Tuesday from 5–6pm, where children eat free with an accompanying adult main meal.
On Wednesdays, guests aged 60 and over can enjoy 20% off lunchtime food, while Thursday through Saturday evenings feature Sip and Share – a sharing board for two accompanied by a bottle of wine for £30.
Sundays also get a special touch with Steak Night (6–8pm), offering two steak frites and a bottle of wine for £50.
As part of the family-friendly relaunch, a children’s colouring competition was held to design the back of the new kids’ menu.
Eight-year-old Emilie emerged as the winner, and her artwork is now proudly featured in the pub.
Pub managers Jenny and Brendan are eager to welcome the community back and showcase the fresh new look.
‘It still feels like your local – just a little fresher,’ said Jenny.
‘We’ve worked hard to keep the atmosphere people love while giving it a bit of a lift.
‘We can’t wait to see all the familiar faces back in again – and hopefully meet some new ones coming to have a look at the place too.’