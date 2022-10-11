Inside this week’s Examiner:

Tuesday 11th October 2022 10:45 am
Share
Examiner front page October 11, 2022
(Isle of Man Newspapers )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner:

  •  The Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey highlights island businesses’ worries heading into the winter.
  • Loganair has been put up for sale by its owners.
  • A music promoter has protested against the price of a Steam Packet ticket.
  • A decision to reject the planning application for the redevelopment of the former Newson’s site on North Quay in Douglas will be appealed.
  • Hospice’s dolphin sculpture’s farewell weekend ahead of being auctioned off in aid of the charity tomorrow night.
  • Kirk Michael Post Office is at risk of closure.
  • The latest on the new ferry terminal in Liverpool.
  • A dog was rescued from a river in Groudle Glen.
  • TT 2023 schedule is expected to be rubber stamped soon.
  • Children can swim free after school at the NSC as part of the government’s cost-of-living crisis measures.
  • We find out why we don’t need to worry about shorter chips in the island.
  • Working Week finds out more about the Yellow Helicopter company.
  • Sport rounds up all the weekend’s rugby, football and hockey.
  • Plus the island’s netball team heads off to World Cup qualifiers in Glasgow.

Buy digitial editions by clicking here.

More About:

DouglasHospice Isle of Man
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0