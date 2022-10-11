Inside this week’s Examiner:
Tuesday 11th October 2022 10:45 am
Share
(Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner:
- The Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey highlights island businesses’ worries heading into the winter.
- Loganair has been put up for sale by its owners.
- A music promoter has protested against the price of a Steam Packet ticket.
- A decision to reject the planning application for the redevelopment of the former Newson’s site on North Quay in Douglas will be appealed.
- Hospice’s dolphin sculpture’s farewell weekend ahead of being auctioned off in aid of the charity tomorrow night.
- Kirk Michael Post Office is at risk of closure.
- The latest on the new ferry terminal in Liverpool.
- A dog was rescued from a river in Groudle Glen.
- TT 2023 schedule is expected to be rubber stamped soon.
- Children can swim free after school at the NSC as part of the government’s cost-of-living crisis measures.
- We find out why we don’t need to worry about shorter chips in the island.
- Working Week finds out more about the Yellow Helicopter company.
- Sport rounds up all the weekend’s rugby, football and hockey.
- Plus the island’s netball team heads off to World Cup qualifiers in Glasgow.
Buy digitial editions by clicking here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |