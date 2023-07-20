A new Information Commissioner has been appointed.
Stewart Haynes has been given the role for a limited term of six months.
The commissioner is the regulator for information rights in the Isle of Man.
It comes after the current information commissioner, Ian McDonald made the decision to step down from the role, citing a lack of financial resourcing and understaffing.
Mr McDonald’s final day in office is today, Friday, after almost 20 years in service.
More recently, the deputy chair of the Office of the Information Commissioner, Nicola Whiting, has stepped down after 17 years service, stating the same reasons for her resignation.
Her last day will be September 1.
A statement issued by the cabinet office said : ‘Council has determined to make a short, limited-term appointment to preserve continuityin the office.
‘The office of human resources has worked with a specialised recruitment agency to identify a suitably qualified candidate to cover the role of Information Commissioner from July 24 for a period of six months.’
‘Stewart Haynes has many years’ experience as a qualified practitioner in privacy, compliance, anti-money laundering and risk as well as data access, freedom of information and GDPR.
‘Mr Haynes also has experience in public sector regulation.’