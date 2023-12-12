A renowned international chocolate chain looks set to expand into the Isle of Man.
It is understood that the Belgian Confectionery Boutique company will soon lodge a fresh planning application to take over a unit at the Strand Shopping Centre in the heart of Douglas. If approved, the scheme would see the site transformed into a chocolate shop operating under the Leonidas brand, according to artist impressions.
A planning application to develop the new Leonidas store was published online by the government's Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) earlier this month.
However, it is understood that application has since been withdrawn due to a clerical issue.
Architectural firm Ellis Brown are set re‐submit the plans with 'fresh applications' soon.
Founded in 1913, Leonidas now boasts more than 1200 chocolate shops across the world - including branches in London, Paris and New York.