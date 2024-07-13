The International Island Games is set to make a triumphant return to its birthplace in five years time.
The Isle of Man has been confirmed as the host island of the 22nd games which will be held between July 14 and July 20, 2029.
Members of the International Island Games Association (IIGA) confirmed the news during its most recent annual general meeting (AGM) on July 13.
It will be the third time the island has hosted the games in the event’s history.
The Isle of Man organised the first Island Games in 1985 and then again in 2001.
Following the AGM, Andrew Inkster, the newly elected Chairman of the IIGA, said: ’We are delighted to see these future host Island arrangements confirmed today, and we look forward to seeing more progress in their arrangements.
‘With a number of other member islands also showing serious interest in becoming a host, we are confident that our games are secure for the future.’
Known as the ‘Olympics’ for islanders, the Island Games are biennial international multi-sports events organised by the IIGA.
Competitor teams each represent different island communities which are IIGA members in a variety of sports.
The 2027 Island Games will be hosted by the Faroe Islands with the event set to take place between July 3 and July 9.
Meanwhile Gotland, the host of the Island Games in 1999 and 2017, was confirmed as the preferred bidder for the 2031 Island Games at the IIGA’s AGM earlier this month.
The visit came after an official Manx bit was launched to host the 2029 Island Games in the summer of 2023.
Speaking at the time of the visit, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘If we are successful it will provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Manx athletes and inspire thousands more. Hosting the Games would be a golden opportunity to showcase the Isle of Man to new audiences, which supports key objectives in both the Island Plan and Economic Strategy.’
The last Island Games took place in Guernsey in 2023 and saw the Isle of Man win 63 medals during the competition.
That medal haul included 17 which was secured by Manx athletes on the final day of the content, placing the Isle of Man third in the overall Island Games medal table for the 2023 event.