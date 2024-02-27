It will become more expensive for Manx Telecom customers to access the internet and make calls from April.
The Braddan-based company has announced its annual inflationary price increase.
The broadband and telecommunications provider is increasing the cost of its services by 5.5%, and is blaming the hike on ‘increasing electricity, global supply chain and overhead costs’.
Fixed line rental will increase, all call setup charges will go up from 22p to 23p, and there’ll be an increase to fixed call charge rates, to all destinations, by 1p or 5.5 percent.
Legacy fibre broadband tariffs, fibre provided prior to June 2022 and live and legacy copper broadband will also be more expensive as will VoIP tariffs and services.
Mobile tariffs – including Smart, Essential and MyFamily – and mobile out-of-bundle call, data, and SMS charges to all zones are also rising.
If you still receive a paper bill it will cost 50p more per month at a total of £3.50.
Current on-sale fibre broadband tariffs launched post June 2022 are not impacted, as well as operator, directory enquiry and information services.
But the large number of services that are increasing will come into effect on April 1, 2024.
Manx Telecom has distributed letters to all its customers warning them of this inflationary price increase this week.
The provider say that they greatly appreciate customers business but given the price changes it’s required by its telecommunications license to provide a right for all customers to terminate the affected part of agreement if the change made materially disadvantages the customer.
A spokesperson for Manx Telecom said: ‘We remain committed to providing high-quality telecommunications services and greatly appreciate your business and continued support.
‘Our apologies for the lengthy notice we are required in our telecommunications license to publish all tariffs impacted and to provide you a right to terminate, should you choose, for detrimental effect.’