TV broadcaster, marine biologist, and overall saviour of the Earth, Monty Halls - known to us simply as Monty because we’re best friends since he became an ambassador for Visit Isle of Man - is back. He’s teaming up with some brilliant locals to do wonders for the island’s future and putting the Isle of Man on the map as one of the best sustainable tourism locations in the world, largely thanks to us being the only whole nation to have a UNESCO Biosphere status. Yes, I know I’ve already mentioned that. It’s a big deal. So be prepared to hear about it multiple times. Find out more in his Q&A about the fantastic, eco-friendly work he’s been doing – including launching the Blue Bag initiative, which allows people to do their bit for the island’s coastline by giving them access to a bag of equipment which allows them to collect data on marine health.