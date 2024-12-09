Years ago, I saw an advert for Kellogg’s Special K which included a map of people from across Great Britain who were eating Special K. The Isle of Man was not on the map. In its absence, the Irish Sea was all that lay between England and Ireland. Which can only mean one of three things: we as an island briefly sank during the making of that advert, no Manx people eat Special K, or the Isle of Man has such a low reputation that people either forget to include it alongside its British peers or ignore it completely.
The lack of our appearance annoyed me. It felt like we were the losers of Britain, not to be taken seriously. We were the backwards place where nothing interesting happened besides the TT.
Well, Destination is here to send those tired, old, clichéd views packing for good. Over the next few weeks at the Destination page, we're taking you on a journey that’s going to highlight all the wonderful things that make the Isle of Man such an exceptional destination, not just to visit but to live, work or relocate.
Inside, you’ll find a variety of interviews, personal stories, and funny features as rich as the rolling hills of Ramsey. You’ll hear first-hand from people who have visited the Isle of Man, fallen in love with its beauty and friendliness, and ended up relocating here. These impressive souls have not only moved here, they’ve also been doing their bit for the local community by setting up their own businesses.
Chris and Tash, a lovely couple from Ireland, are bringing Listit – an online marketplace that makes cyber-safety and security from scammers its priority – to the Isle of Man. And Tha, who’s moved here from Thailand, is part of the team at the London Institute of Business & Technology (LIBT); a company looking to make online education courses and learning for adults more affordable.
The three talk about the opportunities the Isle of Man offers, not just in terms of professional development, but also in bringing up a family where safeness is unmatched by the rest of Britain, something the island prides itself on. They discuss how they've settled into the community, emphasising the lifelong friends they’ve already made, and also share the challenges that come with the practicalities of relocating. Chris and Tash, and Tah offer guidance to people considering following in their footsteps in the hope of making their journey as smooth as possible.
We’ll be looking at the power of the Isle of Man’s whole nation UNESCO Biosphere status (the only place in the entire world to have such an accolade) and its part in the island’s future in becoming one of the leading countries in the world in sustainable tourism.
TV broadcaster, marine biologist, and overall saviour of the Earth, Monty Halls - known to us simply as Monty because we’re best friends since he became an ambassador for Visit Isle of Man - is back. He’s teaming up with some brilliant locals to do wonders for the island’s future and putting the Isle of Man on the map as one of the best sustainable tourism locations in the world, largely thanks to us being the only whole nation to have a UNESCO Biosphere status. Yes, I know I’ve already mentioned that. It’s a big deal. So be prepared to hear about it multiple times. Find out more in his Q&A about the fantastic, eco-friendly work he’s been doing – including launching the Blue Bag initiative, which allows people to do their bit for the island’s coastline by giving them access to a bag of equipment which allows them to collect data on marine health.
Net Zero is also lying patiently among these pages, waiting to be read. They’re the people who brought the incredible giant floating globe – Gaia – to the island back in summer. After taking huge strides to make the island become more eco-friendly by going out of their way to help as many locals as possible access ways to make their homes more energy efficient FOR FREE (thank you Energy Doctors), the organisation is, naturally, looking ahead to the future and has outlined their vision for 2025. They’re some of the island’s biggest cheerleaders in the fight against climate change and persistently challenge that lazy, old myth that we’re ‘too small to make a difference.’ As the well-known phrase goes, it’s not the size that matters, it’s what you do with it.
We spoke with the impressive Claire McColgan - Director of Culture for Liverpool and Deputy Chair of the UK City of Culture panel, who had a hand in Liverpool hosting Eurovision in 2023. She’s joined forces with CEO of Visit Isle of Man, Deborah Heather, to discuss a partnership with our Scouse neighbour across the Irish Sea that looks to get more people thinking about the Isle of Man as a holiday destination and how to make getting on and off the island more accessible.
We look at the ins and outs of eco-tourism. Eco-tourism, what’s that? GREAT question. Flick through the pages to a Q&A with Biosphere Isle of Man’s Project Coordinator Jacqui Keenan’s and find out. In a world that gorges itself on fast-paced consumerism and technology, a tipping point has begun to hit, revitalising a passion for simpler times gone by. Both younger and older generations are calling out for affordable and accessible activities that are good for the soul with the added benefit of being environmentally friendly. Enter eco-tourism. And where better to try eco-tourism than the world’s one and only whole nation UNESCO Biosphere? (Hey, I warned you.) Thanks to the help of local professionals, we explore what eco-tourism is, the opportunities it provides for the Isle of Man’s future economy, and the wellbeing benefits it holds for locals just as much as visitors.
The lovely folks at Manx Wildlife Trust – Lucy Chapman (Team Wilder Coordinator) and Graham Makepeace-Warne (Head of Engagement) – provide a sneak peek at the exciting new eco-tourism endeavours they’ve got coming up in the new year that they want you to be a part of.
You’ll also hear about one of the best places to stay on the island when visiting or staycationing, the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort. We hear about it being a Biosphere partner and its commitment to sustainability and championing local products, along with the huge array of services it has to offer to both visitors and locals.
You’ll find a feature looking into the Isle of Man’s brilliant moments both old and new. It travels back in time to look at iconic interludes throughout Manx history that were ironically very forward thinking – like being the first place in the world to offer some women the vote – and the parts of our heritage that we’ve actively kept alive, which helped get us our UNESCO Biosphere status (FYI, the only whole-nation Biosphere in the world).
Our little old island is helping to create opportunities for a new future with countless possibilities that prioritise the wellbeing of tourists and locals, and the sustainability of our gorgeous environment, culture, and the economy.
There’s also an ‘Isle of Man Start-Up Pack’ for anyone new to the island that includes all the local lingo and superstitions you need to know to help you blend in, so locals don’t spot you as a comeover and burn you inside a giant Wickerman. I’m just kidding. That only happened once, and it was ages ago.
And we hear from you, yes YOU - whether you realise it or not, you have contributed to the following pages, thank you - after you responded to a question we asked on the Gef Facebook page. We wanted to hear what you'd like the Isle of Man's future to look like and you did not disappoint. We condensed your 400 - FOUR HUNDRED - comments into a fun graphic for you to have a gander at.
Looking back now at that Kellogg’s Special K advert, maybe it’s a good thing the Isle of Man wasn’t included. It would have meant being associated with a product that was dry, bland, tasteless, and never left you satisfied. Things the Isle of Man is none of.
So, welcome to your new Destination, thank you for joining us here, we hope you enjoy your stay.