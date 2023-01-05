An investigation is under way after Douglas Council's leader was apparently hacked.
An email sent from what appeared to be her official email address arrived at [email protected] on December 29 at 8.06pm.
A similar one was sent to Manx Radio the next day.
When one of our reporters rang Mrs Wells to follow up the email to write a story on Monday, she denied she had sent it.
Media Isle of Man, the parent company of Isle of Man Today, gef.im and the island's three newspapers, is cooperating with Mrs Wells and Douglas Council in its investigation.
The email, which was addressed to editor Richard Butt, was unusual because there was no official signature at the end of it.
But the email address is the same as Mrs Wells'.
The email suggested that Cllr Wells was going to call a meeting to instigate a confidence vote into herself.