An investigation is taking place following the death of a serving male prisoner.
The Department of Home Affairs said: ‘The department can confirm that on Friday, February 24, a prisoner was found dead at the Isle of Man Prison.
‘Investigations are ongoing and the matter has been referred to the Coroner of Inquests.
‘Thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time.'
A spokesman for the police force said: 'The police and prison [authorities] are in the process of investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and ask the public not to speculate at this time.
'The family have been notified and our thoughts are with them and the friends of the deceased. Police are unable to comment further at this time.'