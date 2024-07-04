An investigation has been launched into the cause of a bedroom fire.
Fire crews responded to a 999 call-out to a house on Albany Road, Douglas, at 3.15pm on Wednesday.
On arrival they found smoke coming from a first floor window.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and discovered a fire in a first floor bedroom which they quickly extinguished using a high pressure hosereel.
Paramedics carried out precautionary checks on two occupants of the house for minor smoke inhalation.
Thanks to the early warning provided by working smoke alarms, they had been able to evacuate the property before the fire developed. The fire damage was confined to a small area of the bedroom.
The Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.