Police are investigating offensive graffiti which has been sprayed in the area of Glen Wyllin beach.
The force say it’s taking the matter seriously as the ‘contents of the graffiti have caused great upset and distress’.
The spray can used has been recovered by Police and is currently with the scene of crime officers who are forensically examining it.
Enquiries are ongoing and Police are asking for anyone with any knowledge of the incident or were involved to contact Peel police station or call 631212.