IoM Law Society keeps a legal wig walking for 24 hours for charities
Isle of Man Law Society’s 24 hour ‘wig walk’ at King William’s College in aid of Isle Listen and the society’s own charity People in Need -
The Isle of Man Law Society kept a legal wig walking for 24 hours at the weekend.
Members started walking around King Williams College at midday on Saturday during a spell of bad weather.
Vice president Vicki Unsworth, who took part, said: ‘I think we had a good turnout, given how poor the weather was and obviously it’s a 24 hour period we were covering.
‘We managed to cover the full 24 hours with multiple people walking pretty much every hour.
‘The weather cleared up a bit later in the evening on Saturday and certainly by the time I went back and did the last few hours on Sunday morning it was a lot brighter and a lot more pleasant to do the walk.’
One person wore the legal wig at all times and they passed it around ‘like a baton’ in a race as they walked.
‘Other people came down wearing their own wigs as well, so sometimes there were multiple wigs going around,’ said Ms Unsworth.
‘I did 12 noon til 1pm on Saturday and 10am and 12 noon on Sunday, so I started it and finished it with my poor little boy who also had to do it. He just lay back and slept in his pram!
‘There were five of us walking at the very end and finishing it, with baby in pram as well.’
Members will split donations between the Law Society’s own charity People in Need and Manx mental health charity Isle Listen.
Ms Unsworth added: ‘We haven’t had all the donations in just yet but they’re looking good at the moment, people have been very generous.
‘We also had someone from Isle Listen come down and walk the first hour with us too because we’re splitting the proceeds with Isle Listen.
‘King Williams College were very supportive of us when we came up wit the idea so a massive thank you to them as well.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |