Island residents are being encouraged to look out for the symptoms of bowel cancer - even if they believe their personal risk is low.
Throughout April, Public Health Isle of Man and Manx Care are running a campaign for Bowel Cancer Awareness Month to highlight the signs and causes of the disease and offer advice on what to do if symptoms are present.
As a visual symbol of support, the Tower of Refuge and Ramsey Swing Bridge will be lit in green and yellow throughout the month to raise awareness.
Bowel cancer is the second most common type of invasive cancer in the Isle of Man. While rates are higher among older adults, there have been recorded cases in people as young as 25.
People aged between 60 and 75 are eligible for routine bowel cancer screening and are urged to take up the offer when invited. Early detection through screening can significantly increase the chances of successful treatment.
Those who are not eligible for screening but experience symptoms such as changes in bowel habits, blood in their stool, or unusual constipation or diarrhoea are advised to speak to a pharmacist or their GP without delay.
Public Health has worked closely with primary care providers to ensure support and information is widely available, including leaflets and posters in pharmacies and GP surgeries, as well as updated online resources to help people recognise symptoms early.
David Ashford MHK, Minister for the Cabinet Office, said: ‘Bowel cancer affects many people but is often less talked about. Understandably, people may feel awkward discussing bowel habits, so symptoms can be missed.
‘Awareness Month is a valuable chance to provide support that lasts beyond April. By ensuring local resources are relevant and accessible, we can help more people recognise the signs early - and that could save lives.’