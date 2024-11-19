A workshop aimed friends, relatives and loved ones of individuals battling addiction is set to be held on the island.
The event will be hosted by charity Motiv8, an organisation set-up to support people struggling to cope with drug, alcohol and gaming addictions.
Motiv8 has previously given one-on-one help to family members of those battling addiction however, its 'family and friends workshop' on November 28 will be the first time that the charity has offered support in a group setting.
Motiv8 team member Tiffany Crookall said: 'This is a new idea for us, we have never done a full workshop day.
'It is a different concept to what we have done previously.
'It is focusing entirely on the family and friends who have been impacted and exploring new ways to look at their situation.
'As well as working with other people in similar situations.'
Motiv8 have designed its 'SMART Recovery Family and Friends Programme' to help support friends and relatives of those battling addiction.
The programme is aimed at helping people achieve a healthy, positive and balanced lifestyle while supporting their loved ones through addiction in a meaningful way.
Topics set to be discussed during the workshop include change and motivation, self-care and self-reward, positive communication, healthy boundaries, safety and support, disable the enabling and trust and forgiveness.
'All the groups at Motiv8 are all held under confidential rules.
‘You can walk through the door and feel very reassured that what happens in the room will stay in the room,' said Motiv8 team member Thea Ozenturk.
'It’s really important that we offer support to family members and friends, not just to the people themselves who have issues but to the family itself.'
The workshop will be held between 9.30am and 3pm to work around school hours.
To find out more about the workshop, you can email Motiv8 at '[email protected]' or phone 0808 1624 627.