Island Escapes has expanded its partnership with Manx Wildlife Trust by taking over the day-to-day management of Thie Vunn, a historic property in Peel which was donated to the charity to support its conservation internship programme.
The property provides accommodation and a shared base for interns working across the trust’s environmental and conservation projects throughout the Isle of Man.
Under the arrangement, Island Escapes will oversee bookings, maintenance and operational management of Thie Vunn. The partnership is intended to provide interns with a safe and well-maintained place to stay while taking part in placements focused on protecting and restoring the island’s wildlife.
As part of the partnership, Island Escapes has also donated £5,000 from its charity fund to support the wider work of MWT.
Graham Makepeace-Warne, chief executive of Manx Wildlife Trust, commented: ‘Thie Vunn is central to our ambition to offer fair, accessible and high-quality conservation internships.
‘Partnering with Island Escapes gives us professional support in running the property, while their generous £5,000 donation helps ensure MWT’s work continues.
‘It is another strong example of how values-led tourism businesses can play a direct role in supporting nature recovery and skills development in the Isle of Man.’
Thie Vunn will accommodate up to four interns each year. The programme is open to early-career conservationists from the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom and the UK Overseas Territories, offering opportunities to gain experience through work on land, marine and community-based conservation initiatives led by Manx Wildlife Trust.
John Keggin, commercial director of Island Escapes, added: ‘The internship programme is inspiring, and providing a reliable, well-managed home for interns felt like a practical way for Island Escapes to contribute.
‘Donating £5,000 from our charity fund is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the landscapes and wildlife that make the Isle of Man such a special place to visit and live.’