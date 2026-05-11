Fresh from a record-breaking year for the DESC Manx Folk Awards, Culture Vannin is continuing its celebrations of the Year of the Manx Language with a second free showcase concert in Peel this weekend.
The first of the special roadshow concerts took place at Trinity Methodist Church in Douglas on Sunday afternoon, where audiences enjoyed performances from talented young people from across the island.
Featuring Manx music, song, poetry, dance and Manx Gaelic, the event gave many performers the opportunity to take to the stage again following this year’s awards.
A second concert will now take place at the Peel Centenary Centre on Sunday (May 17) at 2.30pm, with a different selection of performers representing communities from the North, South, East and West of the island.
Culture Vannin said the concerts are designed to celebrate the achievements of young people involved in Manx culture, while also encouraging friendships and connections between those with a shared interest in Manx folk traditions and language.
The events also tie into the Mannin Aboo Passport initiative, with attendees encouraged to explore local shops, cafés and heritage sites while practicing Manx words and phrases.
Culture Vannin will also be offering ‘Cultoor/Culture’ passport stamps to visitors who greet organisers with ‘Moghrey mie’ or ‘Fastyr mie’.
Feedback from last year’s Manx Folk Awards highlighted the positive impact the events have on young people.
One teacher described the awards as ‘a wonderful, supportive event to showcase children’s talent and hard work,’ while another said the experience helped students ‘develop their confidence, refine their skills and deepen their appreciation for Manx culture.’
Entry to the Peel concert is free and open to all.
Culture Vannin has thanked the government’s domestic event fund for supporting the concerts, as well as the teachers, schools, parents and group leaders who helped make the performances possible.