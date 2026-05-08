The team behind an Ibiza-style pop-up lounge in Peel has submitted plans to remain at the site for the next three summers.
The Meta Lounge on Marine Parade has become a regular feature in the town over the past two years.
The Meta Lounge first opened in summer 2024 on the site of the former swimming pool near the basketball courts.
The venue would include a bar area, VIP seating and tables, picnic benches, a DJ booth and three toilets.
In the site management plan, the applicant said: ‘We intend to open a premium pop-up lounge bar with a table booking service offering premium drinks creating a stunning location for young professionals and families alike to enjoy a safe space to socialise and enjoy the incredible views across the Peel coastline and stunning sunsets.
‘The concept is to deliver a premium daytime destination enhancing the area for locals and increasing the tourist trade in Peel.’
The venue would have capacity for around 450 patrons. Proposed opening hours are 5.30pm to 10.30pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and 1.30pm to 10.30pm on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays. Private events are also proposed on Wednesdays.
The applicant is proposing a mixture of walk-ins and a limited table-booking service. Plans also include live entertainment and DJs playing laid-back soul and funk music during the day, alongside a world music soundtrack at sunset, weather permitting.
In recent years, a number of ‘family days’ have been held at the venue on Sundays, alongside collaborations with local businesses, food vendors and stallholders.
The venue would remain child and dog-friendly, although minors must be accompanied by an adult and would not be allowed on site after 9pm. Disabled access and a disabled toilet are also included in the plans.
According to the application, Peel Commissioners have formally agreed in principle to support the Meta Lounge operating on the proposed dates.
The site management plan concludes: ‘We feel the premium pop-up lounge bar will be in the public interest for a variety of social, economic, and cultural factors.
‘It will benefit the community in ways both directly and indirectly through employment, a “shop local” policy and by attracting visitors to the area to enjoy the stunning views across Peel, the Castle and unrivalled sunset views.’
The latest application comes just months after separate plans were submitted to demolish the nearby former Bowling Green café.
Those wider proposals would see a new venue created with capacity for up to 260 people and employing 10 members of staff. Plans include a large function room for 150 people, along with indoor and outdoor seating areas.
The application for the Meta Lounge to continue operating for a further three years will be considered by planners in due course.