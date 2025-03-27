The free language class meets weekly in the top hall at the venue, offering newcomers to the island a chance to meet and learn English in a friendly environment.
Springfest has been running for several years now and is a celebration of the different spring traditions from around the world.
This year's festival will including various performances, including music and poetry from acts groups such as Roc Cannon, Perrie Bane, Three Grumpy Old Men, Owen Atkinson and Manx Voices.
The event gets underway at 10am and entrance is completely free.
For more information, either visit the 'Cafe Lingo-Isle of Man' page on Facebook or email [email protected]