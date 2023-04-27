Leading Firefighter Amber Carridge will represent the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) at the King’s Coronation on Saturday, May 6, as one of the official street liners for the procession.
Amber will be one of 20 uniformed personnel to represent the UK Fire and Rescue Service and was nominated in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the island’s FRS.
She will be on parade inside the barriers that will line the street for the King’s Procession, which will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
They will remain on parade during the coronation itself, and will stay in place for the parade following the coronation.
Around 200 members of uniformed civilian services, including Police and Coastguard, HM prison and probation, and St John Ambulance have been invited to take part in the celebrations.
Amber was the island’s first female whole-time firefighter, joining the service in 2015. She was the Silver Axe winner on her basic recruit course in the UK, and is the first whole-time female firefighter to take her promotional qualifications and be successfully promoted to the rank of Leading Firefighter.
She became the service’s first and only female breathing apparatus and Compartment Fire Behaviour Training Instructor and now forms part of a small dedicated team, training the Island’s firefighters in this essential skill.