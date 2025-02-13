An island financial advisor is hosting a seminar next week discussing the importance of having adequate life assurance, critical illness cover and income protection.
Chase Wase Solutions’ presentation will take place on Thursday, February 20 at 1pm at the Villa Marina’s Colonnade Suite in Douglas.
It will be lead by the firm’s owner Paul Chase who is a recognised expert in the field of insurance and financial planning.
A spokesperson from the firm said: ‘The event will delve into the current protection gap - how many individuals are underinsured or unaware of the essential coverage they need to safeguard their future and families.
‘The session will highlight the key differences between these types of insurance policies and the significant role they play in providing financial security during unforeseen circumstances.
‘Additionally, a representative from Aviva, a leading insurance company, will be on hand to discuss the company’s claims performance and history.’