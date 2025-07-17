Isle of Man golfer Daryl Callister clinched a gold medal in the men’s golf competition at the Island Games on Friday afternoon
The Castletown player has looked imperious throughout the last few days and held a six-shot lead heading into today’s final round at Orkney Golf Club.
And there was to be no let-up as he carded a round of 70 to bring home the gold in emphatic fashion, finishing five shots clear of his Isle of Man team-mate Robbie Noon who clinched silver.
Team-mate Chris Kneen was ninth, while Liam Cowin was 10th.
All this means that the Isle of Man quartet also wrapped up team gold in style too to round off an excellent week.
In the women’s competition, the leading Isle of Man player was Emma Noon.
She finished in fifth place overall - only six shots off the podium - after posting rounds of 79, 78, 74 and 74 throughout the last few days.
Breeshey Jansen was 20th, with Sarah Wignall 28th and Karen Faragher one place behind her in joint 29th.
These results mean the Isle of Man has finished sixth in the team competition.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.