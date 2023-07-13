Rachael Franklin made it back-to-back gold medals on the athletics track at Footes Lane on Wednesday evening.
Having claiming a thrilling victory in the women’s 1,500m race 24 hours earlier, the Manx athlete was at it again on another successful day at the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey.
She didn’t just win, she absolutely obliterated the opposition during the women’s 5,000m race, crossing the finish line more than 32 seconds clear of nearest rival, Marina Bagur Olives of Menorca.
By doing so, she also set set a Guernsey all comers record for the 5,000m race at Footes Lane.
There was further Manx success in the women’s discus where Tazmin Fayle threw a great effort of 38.44 metres to claim a bronze medal. Her team-mate Megan Lockwood also finished seventh in the final.