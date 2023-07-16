Isle of Man badminton players Jess Li and Kim Clague clinched a gold medal at the NatWest Island Games on Friday.
Competing in the women’s singles competition, the duo lived up to their billing as the number one seeds as they progressed through the tournament all the way to the final at Rohais Badminton Hall.
Along the eay, they got the better of pairings from the Froya, Orkney and the Faroe Islands.
In the final itself, they went up against another pair from the Faroes and got off to a great start with a 21-15 win in the first.
Li and Clague then took the second by an even bigger margin of 21-11 to confirm an excellent victory and with it the gold medal.
The success marked the second medal of the day for Li after she narrrowly missed out on a gold medal in the women’s singles.
Having tackled a gruelling schedule of fixtures - she played more than 20 matches during the week - while nursing an injury, the Commonwealth Games competitor battled gamely but was unable to stop Greenland’s Sara Jacobsen from winning, but still took home an impressive silver medal for her efforts.