The Isle of Man women’s basketball team will face hosts Guernsey in the bronze medal play-off match at the NatWest Island Games on Friday.
The Manx side is already guaranteed to at least match their result from Gibraltar four years ago.
They went up against a tough Menorca side in their semi-final clash at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre on Wednesday evening and, despite a good showing from the Isle of Man team, the Balearic Island side’s impressive three-point shooting helped them win the contest.
The Manx side now face a repeat of their opening showdown with Guernsey on Friday morning, with the play-off tipping off at 9am.
Despite going into the first game as underdogs against the hosts, Team Isle of Man pushed them all the way and ultimately only lost by 12 points, therefore they will be hoping to cause an upset to clinch the bronze medal.