Manx triathletes clinched the first medals for Team Isle of Man at the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey on Sunday.
Will Draper produced a great performance to claim a bronze medal in the individual men's tri, crossing the line third only 11 seconds off a silver.
More success followed for the Isle of Man triathletes as good performances from Corrin Leeming in fifth place and Charlie Swales in 10th were enough to secure team bronze in the men's triathlon.
Chris Hewson was next of the Manxmen in 18th place, followed by John Barrett in 20th and Kristen King in 23rd.
Unfortunately Matt Looker was involved in an incident and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
In the women’s race, Alison King and Caitlin Gelder both produced good, gutsy performances to successfully complete the event, with King defying injury to cross the line in 20th while Gelder was not far behind in 27th.