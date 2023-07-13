It’s been a familiar story in this year’s NatWest Island Games and the Isle of Man swimmers were at it again in the pool on Thursday evening.
Reaffirming their place in the top three of the sport’s medal table at the event in Guernsey, the Manx contingent claimed a further three medals at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre.
Joel Watterson added another medal to his collection with gold in the men’s 50m freestyle, while Laura Kinley did likewise with silver in the women’s 100m individual medley.
It wasn’t long before another gold arrived as Team IoM stormed to victory in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, but they were unlucky to agonisingly miss out on bronze in the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay when finishing one hundredth of a second behind third-placed Cayman Islands.