It was a golden evening in the pool for the Isle of Man swimmers at the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey on Wednesday.
Continuing what has already been a successful week for Manx competitors at the Beau Sejour Leisure Centre in St Peter Port, no fewer than five medals were added to the Team IoM tally.
Laura Kinley kickstarted to the run of success by storming to her second gold medal of the week with victory in the women’s 100m breaststroke.
Joel Watterson then did likewise in the men’s 100m freestyle contest, before he joined team-mate Peter Allen on the podium when they finished first and second respectively in the men’s 50m butterfly.
The latter pair formed half of the Manx quartet that then claimed a bronze medal in the men’s 4x100m medley relay alongside Ben Kebbell and Alex Turnbull, with Carrick Thompson also featuring in the heats.