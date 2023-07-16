The Isle of Man’s tennis players won a scutch of medals on the final day of action at this year’s NatWest Island Games on Guernsey.
Indeed, the Manx contingent brought home a collective haul of medals of every colour after a busy end to a hectic week at the Guernsey Tennis Centre in St Sampsons.
Anna Kirk and Sean Drewry went the full distance and clinched a superb gold medal by winning the mixed doubles competition, beating the home pairing of Joanna Dyer and Robert West 6-4 6-1 in the final.
In the same event, fellow Isle of Man duo Karen Faragher and Marc Chinn earned a bronze medal after reaching the semi-finals.
Faragher and Sarah Long claimed a silver medal by finishing as runners-up in the women’s doubles competition.
Kirk added to her gold medal by also claiming bronze in the women’s singles after progressing all the way to the semi-finals where she was beaten by eventual gold medalist Lauren Watson-Steele.