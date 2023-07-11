The Isle of Man swimmers got their NatWest Island Games campaign off to a superb start with a Monday medal rush.
One of most successful Manx sports in recent editions of the biennial event, the trend continued with no fewer than four medals on the opening day of action in the pool at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre.
Laura Kinley maintained her remarkable run at Island Games level by notching up yet another gold medal, this time in the women’s 50m breaststroke.
Having safely negotiated the morning’s qualifying heat with a time of 32.05 seconds, she then touched home in 32.13s in the final to clinch gold ahead of Guernsey’s Laura Le Cras and Shetland’s Jasmine Smith.
There was a thrilling contest in the men’s 4x50m medley relay, with the Isle of Man quartet coming from behind to snatch the gold medal in one minute 42.82 seconds, just ahead of Jersey in 1:43.08 and Guernsey in 1:43.80.
There was further success for two members of that relay team as Peter Allen claimed silver in the men’s 200m butterfly and Joel Watterson swam to bronze in the men's 50m backstroke event.