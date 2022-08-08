Island hosts international Olympiad
The Isle of Man hosted the 19th International Linguistics Olympiad with 47 teams competing in the contest.
The annual event sees contestants from across the world compete in a six-hour individual contest and a four-hour team event based on ‘linguistics code-breaking problems.’
King William’s College was the venue for this year’s event with the Isle of Man able to send two teams thanks to its position as host, team Ellan and team Vannin.
Team Ellan captain Carys Hoile said: ‘I learnt so much about both linguistics and other cultures and I met so many amazing people and made many great friends.’
Other Manx competitors included: Denitsa Petrova, Mika Chen and Vinn Vogel of team Ellen; and Flo Barber, Louise Van de Merwe, Rory Van de Merwe and Bethany McGreevy of team Vannin.
The opening ceremony, which was held at the Gaiety Theatre, was formally declared by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer who also congratulated the 184 contestants on making it to the island.
Alongside the competition, attendees heard lectures on wildlife and Celtic languages.
To commemorate the occasion, the Isle of Man Post Office created a set of stamps using the winning designs from a ‘design a stamp’ competition run alongside the Olympiad.
Team medals were won by South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, the USA and UK.
